Eureka, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Eureka

Posted by 
Eureka Dispatch
Eureka Dispatch
 17 days ago

EUREKA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aBtAH4g00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eureka, KS
ABOUT

With Eureka Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Eureka, KS
