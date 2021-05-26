Daily Weather Forecast For Eureka
EUREKA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
