Michigan Football Newcomers Who Could Start in 2021

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 18 days ago
A list like this is typically reserved for freshmen, but with the Michigan staff still waiting on the arrival of transfer quarterback Alan Bowman, a fourth year player is going to make the cut as well. It might not be week one, it might not even be by the midway point of the season, but the new Wolverines below have a shot to start at some point in 2021.

QB Alan Bowman

If I was putting money on who will start for Michigan against Western Michigan in week one, it would be on Bowman. I know he's brand new and will be learning Michigan's offense in a hurry, but he's got 16 starts under his belt and has thrown for more than 5,000 yards and 17 touchdowns in his college career. He's experienced, talented, confident and ready to win the job. Graduate transfer quarterbacks don't pick new schools expecting to hold a clipboard.

LB Junior Colson

At 6-2, 230 pounds and with speed somewhere in the 4.5 range, Colson is as talented as they come. He played running back in high school and even returned kicks. In Mike Macdonald's system, the linebackers are going to have some new roles, which could open the door for a young talent like Colson. It feels says safe to say that Josh Ross and Michael Barrett will play a lot, but that's only two linebacker spots in what's expected to be a base 3-4 scheme. Colson might not be the rush end/hybrid type, but he's got enough ability to push anyone in front of him.

K/P Tommy Doman

Jake Moody will likely be at the top of the kicker depth chart to start the season but he hasn't exactly been lights out going 17-of-24 during his Michigan career. We've watched him and former Wolverine Quinn Nordin battle back and forth for the right to kick, so it wouldn't be surprising if that continued between Moody and Doman. At punter, there's going to be an open competition and Doman might just win the job. Brad Robbins has played and punted 27 times during his Michigan career, but Doman is coming is as one of the best prep punters in the country. There's also a chance we see Doman kickoff in 2021. He's got a monster leg and plans to try out for all three spots.

RB Donovan Edwards

Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins are really good, and should make up a formidable one-two punch for Michigan, but Edwards is simply too talented to keep off the field. Edwards almost certainly won't start at the beginning of the year, but I wouldn't be surprised if he was the first back out there once he's played four or five games. He's a home run threat carrying the ball, he catches it extremely well out of the backfield and he's physically ready to pass block and chip defensive ends. If he doesn't start at least one game, it won't be because he's not good enough, it'll be because Corum and Haskins are killing it.

QB JJ McCarthy

Last but not least, there's JJ McCarthy, especially if you ask the young QB's former head coach at IMG Academy, Bobby Acosta. Like Edwards, he's certainly talented enough to start, but by all accounts, he's not mentally ready … yet. He's got plenty of time to learn the playbook, condition himself mentally and build chemistry with receivers, so we'll see what the battle looks like during fall camp. One wild card that needs to be considered, is the injury histories of Alan Bowman and Cade McNamara. Both have sustained injuries causing them to miss the bulk of or the remainder of past seasons, so that can't be ruled out. Nobody wants McCarthy to get on the field because quarterbacks ahead of him are hurt, but it's something to be aware of.

