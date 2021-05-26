Chilly mid week....warming trend for Memorial Day Weekend.

Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. One Last Day of Low Humidity Before It Becomes Very Warm Humid Over The Weekend. The three days last week and two days this certainly certainly go down as the best 5 days of the month. Skies are clear on the satellite from Maine to the Carolinas but dew points are beginning to climb higher west of the Appalachians and that very warm and humid air is destined to get here by Saturday. In the meantime enjoy the afternoon of sunshine with highs mostly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There are no issues on the radar to concern ourselves with.