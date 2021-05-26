Chilly mid week....warming trend for Memorial Day Weekend.
Is this APRIL??? A chilly mid week for sure to say the least. Lots of clouds around today with a slow decrease in clouds as we head into the afternoon. Our upper level winds are pretty progressive from west to east which means quick changes in weather. Tomorrow a storm system will pass to our south bringing showers along and to the south of the I-94 corridor. Sunshine returns for Friday with temps in the 60s. Another quick weather change on Saturday with another round of showers. The rest of the holiday weekend looks good. A slight chance for an isolated shower on Sunday but the map above depicts Memorial Day which looks BEAUTIFUL with temps in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.and light winds.www.am1100theflag.com