Chilly mid week....warming trend for Memorial Day Weekend.

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs this APRIL??? A chilly mid week for sure to say the least. Lots of clouds around today with a slow decrease in clouds as we head into the afternoon. Our upper level winds are pretty progressive from west to east which means quick changes in weather. Tomorrow a storm system will pass to our south bringing showers along and to the south of the I-94 corridor. Sunshine returns for Friday with temps in the 60s. Another quick weather change on Saturday with another round of showers. The rest of the holiday weekend looks good. A slight chance for an isolated shower on Sunday but the map above depicts Memorial Day which looks BEAUTIFUL with temps in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.and light winds.

www.am1100theflag.com
#Memorial Day Weekend
