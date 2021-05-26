Netflix to Adapt Tolstoy’s ‘Anna Karenina’ in First Russian Original Drama

Netflix revealed they have a new anime based on Grimm's Fairy Tales coming our way with its first poster! Netflix has been greatly increasing their production and licensing of new anime projects in the last couple of years, and this last year especially saw a number of original projects produced by the streaming service. Not only do they have a number of new anime and anime-adjacent titles joining the service this month, they took some time to announce some of the new projects they have coming our way in the future. One is teaming them up with WIT Studio and CLAMP!