Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix to Adapt Tolstoy’s ‘Anna Karenina’ in First Russian Original Drama

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Kokomo Perspective
 29 days ago

Netflix is reimagining Leo Tolstoy’s iconic novel Anna Karenina in its first-ever Russian original series. Produced by Moscow-based 1-2-3 Production, ANNA K (working title) is a lavish and contemporary retelling of the literary classic, one of the world’s most well-known novels. The titular Anna will be played by Russian actress Svetlana Khodchenkova, who has starred in films such as The Wolverine and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

kokomoperspective.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Tolstoy
Person
Svetlana Khodchenkova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Adapt Tolstoy#Russian#Director Original Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Country
Brazil
Country
Russia
Related
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Why Anna Karenina Isn’t the Romance People Think It Is

There is a romance in Anna Karenina, a good one, a brilliant one even. But it's not Anna leaving boring Karenin for dashing Count Vronsky, it’s not their scandalous affair, their passionate love. The romance of this classic novel is a quieter, subtle romance, soft, gentle, and rooted in actual work, honesty, and forged understanding between two equals.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Watch the First Five Minutes of Netflix's Action-Horror Anime 'Trese'

Netflix has released the first five minutes of its forthcoming anime, Trese. The series is an adaptation of the hit Filipino action-horror comic series of the same name, created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo. Set in Manila, the preview begins with a scene of the public rail transit system breaking down mid-journey, forcing everyone to step off and walk to the nearest station. Some passengers turn their attention to a lone person on the other side and are met with monsters crawling towards them. Meanwhile, Alexandra Trese, the main character, is investigating a supernatural crime involving the death of the White Lady of Balete Drive — a popular local urban legend that dates back to the ’50s.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

First look images from Netflix’s Maya and the Three

Netflix has begun to up its animation game as of late. If these first Maya and the Three images are anything to go by, there’s more goodness ahead. Maya and the Three comes from The Book of Life director Jorge R. Gutiérrez. In the animated event told over 9 chapters, “a Mesoamerican-inspired warrior princess embarks on an epic quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the vengeful gods of the underworld.”
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The School for Good and Evil: Here's your first look at Paul Feig's fantasy Netflix adaptation

As part of Netflix's GEEKED Week, we've received a wealth of exciting new updates on all of our favorites shows. The Umbrella Academy season 3 and Stranger Things season 4 are but two of the streamer's most eagerly-awaited genre offerings that we have new updates on. And while that's all dandy, it's always a pleasure to hear about Netflix's other offerings, like The School of Good and Evil.
TV Series/Film

Netflix’s First ‘Castlevania’ Spin-Off Will Be Set During the French Revolution

Netflix’s first anime take on Castlevania ended with the recently released fourth season. But the streaming service isn’t done with the Castlevania just yet. In April, word broke that a Castlevania spin-off was in the works, and now we have even more info on what you can expect from that. The Castlevania spin-off will be set during the French Revolution, and focus on Richter Belmont, a vampire hunter, and descendant of Simon Belmont and Juste Belmont.
TV SeriesCollider

'Lupin' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Season 2 of Netflix's Thrilling Crime Drama?

Arsène Lupin is the perfect gentleman thief. Created in 1905 by French writer Maurice Leblanc, Lupin is to burglary what Sherlock Holmes is to crime-solving. Netflix’s Lupin by George Kay and François Uzan doesn’t follow Arsène’s story; instead, it focuses on a modern-day gentleman thief inspired by the great Lupin. With a thrilling mystery element, intriguing characters, and a stellar cast, Lupin has quickly become a smash hit on Netflix since its release.
TV & Videoswopular.com

Netflix Spotify Drama Begins Production, Cast Unveiled

Production has commenced on Netflix’s untitled scripted series about Spotify, the Swedish start-up that revolutionized the music industry and evolved into one of the world’s leading music services. The six-part limited series revolves around the young Swedish tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek and his key partners who shook up the music industry by offering free and […]
ComicsCollider

'Mobile Suit Gundam' Original Trilogy Will Stream for the First Time on Netflix

Netflix announced it will stream the hugely influential original trilogy of Mobile Suit Gundam, plus its sequel, Gundam: Char’s Counterattack for the first time in the U.S. starting this week. During its Geeked Week event, Netflix also announced that it will premiere the latest Gundam movie, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway,...
ComicsComicBook

Netflix's Splinter Cell Debuts First Image

Splinter Cell is one of the greatest IPs to enter the gaming fandom. The action-pack espionage tale is all about secret missions and dangerous assassinations. It has been some time since Splinter Cell wowed fans with a new game, but the franchise is far from dead. After all, an anime is ready to expand the series, and fans just got a first look at it courtesy of Netflix.
ComicsComicBook

Netflix Reveals New Grimm's Fairy Tales Anime With First Poster

Netflix revealed they have a new anime based on Grimm's Fairy Tales coming our way with its first poster! Netflix has been greatly increasing their production and licensing of new anime projects in the last couple of years, and this last year especially saw a number of original projects produced by the streaming service. Not only do they have a number of new anime and anime-adjacent titles joining the service this month, they took some time to announce some of the new projects they have coming our way in the future. One is teaming them up with WIT Studio and CLAMP!
Moviesglamourmagazine.co.uk

The first pictures of Dakota Johnson as a new Jane Austen heroine for a Netflix adaption of ‘Persuasion’ just dropped and it looks epic

A Jane Austen adaptation we can fully get on board with has just been announced, and we can hardly contain our excitement. Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis (of Peaky Blinders fame), and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) are starring in a brand new Netflix adaption of Jane Austen’s famous novel Persuasion, from director Carrie Cracknell. This project will be Carrie's first feature film, following a successful career in theatre.
TV & VideosCollider

The Best Korean Dramas on Netflix Right Now

The world of Korean dramas is a strange and beautiful place. The South Korean entertainment industry is slowly growing to worldwide dominance, as Kpop, Korean movies like Parasite and Minari, and Korean television series take the world by storm. The term Korean drama, or Kdrama, refers to almost any South...
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Cowboy Bebop: First Look and Release Date of Netflix’s Live-Action Adaptation

The event Geeked Week from Netflix keeps leaving big announcements in a week that claims to offer a glimpse of what’s to come on the platform; and if recently we have been able to enjoy the first trailer of the new movie of Van Damme for Netflix or the release date of the second season of Locke & Key (October 2021), now comes a first preview of the new live action series based on the popular anime Cowboy Bebop through its protagonists, also confirming that the series will premiere this very fall, on a specific date yet to be confirmed.