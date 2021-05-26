Cancel
Luka! Plus: The Bucks and Big Tech Craziness With Ben Thompson. Plus: Three Decades of Counting Crows With Adam Duritz.

By Bill Simmons
The Ringer
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on another stellar Luka Doncic performance in the Mavericks’ Game 2 win over the Clippers, putting the Mavericks up 2-0 on the series (2:45). Then Bill talks to business and tech analyst and Milwaukee Bucks fan Ben Thompson about the Bucks’ Round 1 series vs. the Heat, the Bucks’ 34-point victory in Game 2, the hypothetical Round 2 matchup vs. the Nets, and more (16:00). Next they discuss AT&T’s announcement to merge Warner Media and Discovery, streaming giants, Epic Games vs. Apple, and more (42:00). Finally, Bill talks with singer, songwriter, and Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz about the origin of the band, their iconic first album August and Everything After, behind the scenes stories about some of their most beloved songs, adjusting to a meteoric rise in the early 1990s, maintaining artistic integrity over three decades, Counting Crows’ new album, Butter Miracle, Suite One, and more (1:09:00).

www.theringer.com
Bill Simmons
Adam Duritz
#Big Tech#The Clippers#Giants#Mavericks#Heat#At T#Warner Media#Epic Games#Everything After#Butter Miracle#Ben Thompson Producer#Songwriter#Singer#Bill Simmons Guest#The Nets#The Ringer
