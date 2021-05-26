Lutcher Daily Weather Forecast
LUTCHER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
