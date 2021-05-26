4-Day Weather Forecast For Lyman

LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 35 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 41 °F 5 to 17 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



