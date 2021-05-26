Netflix to Adapt Tolstoy’s ‘Anna Karenina’ in First Russian Original Drama

Netflix’s first anime take on Castlevania ended with the recently released fourth season. But the streaming service isn’t done with the Castlevania just yet. In April, word broke that a Castlevania spin-off was in the works, and now we have even more info on what you can expect from that. The Castlevania spin-off will be set during the French Revolution, and focus on Richter Belmont, a vampire hunter, and descendant of Simon Belmont and Juste Belmont.