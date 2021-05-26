Daily Weather Forecast For Bottineau

BOTTINEAU, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 56 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 58 °F, low 34 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 65 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 31 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 26 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.