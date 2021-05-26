Cancel
Paonia, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Paonia

Paonia Dispatch
PAONIA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aBt9EQF00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Paonia, CO
With Paonia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Your 4-day outlook for Paonia weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Paonia: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Delta County, COweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 14:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.