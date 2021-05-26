Cancel
Onawa, IA

Daily Weather Forecast For Onawa

Posted by 
Onawa News Flash
Onawa News Flash
 17 days ago

ONAWA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aBt9DXW00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Onawa, IA
With Onawa News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Onawa, IA
