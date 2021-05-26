Daily Weather Forecast For Onawa
ONAWA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
