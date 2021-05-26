Cancel
Wells, MN

A rainy Wednesday in Wells — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Wells Bulletin
 17 days ago

(WELLS, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wells Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wells:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aBt9Cen00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while light rain likely then rain showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

