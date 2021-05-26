Cancel
Granby, CO

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Granby

Granby News Flash
 17 days ago

(GRANBY, CO.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Granby:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aBt9Bm400

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

