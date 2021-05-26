Cancel
Tornillo, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tornillo

Tornillo Voice
TORNILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aBt97KP00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 59 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 97 °F, low 67 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Tornillo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

