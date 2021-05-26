4-Day Weather Forecast For Tornillo
TORNILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 96 °F, low 65 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 96 °F, low 59 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 97 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 97 °F, low 67 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
