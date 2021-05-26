Cancel
Conrad, MT

Wednesday rain in Conrad: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Conrad News Flash
Conrad News Flash
 17 days ago

(CONRAD, MT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Conrad Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Conrad:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aBt95Yx00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Light rain in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 52 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Conrad News Flash

Conrad News Flash

ABOUT

With Conrad News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

