Canisteo Weather Forecast

CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 50 °F 12 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance light rain during night High 67 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Light Rain High 51 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



