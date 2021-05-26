Canisteo Weather Forecast
CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Light Rain
- High 51 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
