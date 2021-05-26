Weather Forecast For Canadian
CANADIAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
