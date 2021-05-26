Weather Forecast For Canadian

CANADIAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 58 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.