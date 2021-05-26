Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canadian, TX

Weather Forecast For Canadian

Posted by 
Canadian News Beat
Canadian News Beat
 17 days ago

CANADIAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aBt92um00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Canadian News Beat

Canadian News Beat

Canadian, TX
4
Followers
42
Post
79
Views
ABOUT

With Canadian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canadian, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Country
Canada
News Break
Environment
Related
Canadian, TXPosted by
Canadian News Beat

Get weather-ready — Canadian’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Canadian: Saturday, May 15: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Armstrong County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Hemphill by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Palo Duro Canyon; Randall; Roberts; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WHEELER...ARMSTRONG SOUTHEASTERN RANDALL...CARSON...SOUTHEASTERN HUTCHINSON...GRAY WESTERN COLLINGSWORTH...SOUTHERN ROBERTS...SOUTHERN HEMPHILL AND DONLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles northwest of Codman to 6 miles southeast of Lefors to 13 miles east of Wayside. Movement was east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pampa, Panhandle, Clarendon, Shamrock, Claude, Miami, Briscoe, Wheeler, White Deer, Mclean, Groom, Lefors, Skellytown, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan, Wayside, Twitty and Goodnight. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.