Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawthorne, NV

Wednesday sun alert in Hawthorne — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Hawthorne Times
Hawthorne Times
 17 days ago

(HAWTHORNE, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hawthorne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hawthorne:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aBt8wr400

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hawthorne Times

Hawthorne Times

Hawthorne, NV
11
Followers
45
Post
288
Views
ABOUT

With Hawthorne Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hawthorne, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Sun Today#Nws Data#Nv#Snacks#Face#Risk Levels#Advice#Covid 19 Restrictions#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hawthorne, NVPosted by
Hawthorne Times

Saturday has sun for Hawthorne — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HAWTHORNE, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hawthorne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Hawthorne, NVPosted by
Hawthorne Times

Hawthorne forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hawthorne: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then slight chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then slight chance rain and snow showers during night;
Hawthorne, NVPosted by
Hawthorne Times

Hawthorne weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hawthorne: Sunday, May 16: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;
Nevada Statemynews4.com

GALLERY: Weekend weather in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A collection of photos and video from this weekend's weather pattern. Did it storm in your area? Did you take photos or catch anything on video? Submit your content to our Chime In page for a chance to be featured.
California StateSFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-180300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
Carson City, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Showers and Thunderstorms Continue This Weekend Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to impact the eastern Sierra and western Nevada again this afternoon. General chances for a thunderstorm will increase to around 25% for any location for Sunday by this afternoon. When thunderstorms develop there is potential for heavy rain, hail, dangerous lightning, as well as gusty and erratic outflow winds. Wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph will be possible near thunderstorms or moderately developed cumulus clouds. At times these wind gusts can appear to come out of nowhere. Thunderstorm development for today will likely be delayed until after noon. There are indications that some storms could be stronger today with potential for damaging winds. Some light snow or accumulating small hail is not out of the question near and above 9000 feet in the Sierra. This could lead to difficult travel over Sonora Pass, Ebbetts Pass, and along Highway 120 west of Lee Vining. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts if you have outdoor plans. Be prepared for cooler temperatures, rain, and have a plan to reach shelter should thunderstorms approach your location. Those venturing into the backcountry should carry extra gear, as thunderstorms and rainfall can result in hypothermia. We have seen temperatures drop 30-40 degrees in heavier showers. If you have outdoor activities or celebrations be prepared to secure banners, signs, hats, and temporary structures as gusty winds can loft these items rapidly. When it comes to lightning safety, there is no safe place if you are caught outdoors during a thunderstorm. Be sure you have a quick exit strategy to a sturdy building or vehicle. Lightning may spark new fires as well, as we have seen today, so be sure to quickly report any new smoke you notice.