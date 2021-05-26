Daily Weather Forecast For Rugby

RUGBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain and snow showers during night High 55 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, May 27 Slight chance snow showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 34 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 61 °F, low 44 °F 13 to 22 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 24 mph



