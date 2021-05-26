Cancel
Rugby, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Rugby

Rugby Journal
 17 days ago

RUGBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aBt8u5c00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain and snow showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance snow showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 34 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • 13 to 22 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

