Daily Weather Forecast For Rugby
RUGBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain and snow showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance snow showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 34 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- 13 to 22 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
