Unionville Weather Forecast

UNIONVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms during night High 80 °F, low 62 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 72 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



