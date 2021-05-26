Cancel
Unionville, MO

Unionville Weather Forecast

Unionville News Alert
 17 days ago

UNIONVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aBt8rRR00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Unionville, MO
With Unionville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

