Unionville Weather Forecast
UNIONVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
