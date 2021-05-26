Cancel
Mission, SD

Mission Daily Weather Forecast

Mission Digest
Mission Digest
 17 days ago

MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aBt8qYi00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 51 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

