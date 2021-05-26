Mission Daily Weather Forecast
MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 51 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
