Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meeker, CO

Wednesday rain in Meeker: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Meeker Times
Meeker Times
 17 days ago

(MEEKER, CO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Meeker Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Meeker:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aBt8pfz00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 39 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Meeker Times

Meeker Times

Meeker, CO
3
Followers
57
Post
300
Views
ABOUT

With Meeker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meeker, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Activities#Sunbreak#Meeker Wednesday#Rain#Nws Data#Drippy Day#Things#Nearby Hikes#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Forums#Bookkeeping#Household Tasks#Planning#Grey#Retirement Savings#Money#Finances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related