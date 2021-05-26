Cancel
Argos, IN

Seize the day (even if it's raining)

Argos Times
 17 days ago

(ARGOS, IN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Argos Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Argos:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aBt8o2U00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Argos Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

