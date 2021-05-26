A rainy Wednesday in Oakridge — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(OAKRIDGE, OR) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Oakridge, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oakridge:

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then light rain during night High 76 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 0 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 79 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.