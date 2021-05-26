Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakridge, OR

A rainy Wednesday in Oakridge — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Oakridge Times
Oakridge Times
 17 days ago

(OAKRIDGE, OR) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Oakridge, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oakridge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aBt8n9l00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then light rain during night

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oakridge Times

Oakridge Times

Oakridge, OR
2
Followers
61
Post
349
Views
ABOUT

With Oakridge Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakridge, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Weather Data#Sunbreak#Showers#Planning#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Nearby Hikes#Nws Data#Bookkeeping#Forums
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Oakridge, ORPosted by
Oakridge Times

Jump on Oakridge’s rainy forecast today

(OAKRIDGE, OR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Oakridge Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Oakridge, ORPosted by
Oakridge Times

Oakridge’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oakridge: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance light rain during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Rain Showers; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Rain Showers; Thursday, May 20: Chance Rain Showers;
Oakridge, ORPosted by
Oakridge Times

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Oakridge

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oakridge: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Rain Showers; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Rain Showers;