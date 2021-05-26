Cancel
Onamia, MN

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Onamia Voice
 17 days ago

(ONAMIA, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Onamia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Onamia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aBt8mH200

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain likely in the day; while slight chance light rain then chance rain showers during night

    • High 51 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Onamia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

