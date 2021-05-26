Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Borrego Springs, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Borrego Springs

Posted by 
Borrego Springs News Flash
Borrego Springs News Flash
 17 days ago

BORREGO SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aBt8lOJ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Borrego Springs News Flash

Borrego Springs News Flash

Borrego Springs, CA
4
Followers
60
Post
277
Views
ABOUT

With Borrego Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Borrego Springs, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Borrego Springs, CAPosted by
Borrego Springs News Flash

Borrego Springs is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(BORREGO SPRINGS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Borrego Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Borrego Springs, CAPosted by
Borrego Springs News Flash

Monday sun alert in Borrego Springs — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BORREGO SPRINGS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Borrego Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Borrego Springs, CAPosted by
Borrego Springs News Flash

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Borrego Springs

(BORREGO SPRINGS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Borrego Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust and blowing sand will sharply reduce visibility at times.