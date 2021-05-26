Daily Weather Forecast For Borrego Springs
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 98 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 99 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 101 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 98 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
