Daily Weather Forecast For Shoals

SHOALS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.