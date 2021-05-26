Daily Weather Forecast For Shoals
SHOALS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.