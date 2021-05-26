Cancel
Shoals, IN

Daily Weather Forecast For Shoals

Shoals Dispatch
Shoals Dispatch
SHOALS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aBt8jcr00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

