Morenci, MI

Weather Forecast For Morenci

Morenci Times
 17 days ago

MORENCI, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aBt8ik800

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Morenci Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Morenci, MIPosted by
Morenci Times

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Morenci

(MORENCI, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Morenci Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.