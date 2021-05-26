Weather Forecast For Morenci
MORENCI, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
