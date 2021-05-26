Onalaska Daily Weather Forecast
ONALASKA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while light rain during night
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
