Onalaska, WA

Onalaska Daily Weather Forecast

Onalaska Post
 17 days ago

ONALASKA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Onalaska, WA
With Onalaska Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Onalaska, WA
#Weather Data#Wa#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Light Rain
