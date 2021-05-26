Dannemora Weather Forecast

DANNEMORA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 46 °F 10 to 16 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 59 °F, low 34 °F 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 54 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 59 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



