Dannemora Weather Forecast
DANNEMORA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 46 °F
- 10 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 34 °F
- 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.