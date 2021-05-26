Hillsboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HILLSBORO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.