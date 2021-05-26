Cancel
Hillsboro, KS

Hillsboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Hillsboro Daily
Hillsboro Daily
 17 days ago

HILLSBORO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aBt8eDE00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hillsboro Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Get weather-ready — Hillsboro’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsboro: Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Harvey County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harvey, Marion, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harvey; Marion; McPherson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McPherson County in central Kansas Central Harvey County in south central Kansas Southwestern Marion County in central Kansas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1258 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Halstead, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newton, North Newton, Walton, Hesston and Moundridge. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 27 and 48. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Harvey County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harvey, Marion, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harvey; Marion; McPherson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCPHERSON CENTRAL HARVEY AND SOUTHWESTERN MARION COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.