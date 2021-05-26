Cancel
Junction, TX

Junction Weather Forecast

Junction Updates
Junction Updates
 17 days ago

JUNCTION, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aBt8dKV00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Junction Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

