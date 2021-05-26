Weather Forecast For Columbus
COLUMBUS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog during night
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
