Karnes City, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Karnes City

Karnes City Today
 17 days ago

KARNES CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxQKQ_0aBt8agK00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

