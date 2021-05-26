Haskell Daily Weather Forecast
HASKELL, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
