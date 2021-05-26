Cancel
David City, NE

A rainy Wednesday in David City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

David City Journal
 17 days ago

(DAVID CITY, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over David City Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for David City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aBt8Yrk00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With David City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
David City, NE
