Wednesday rain in Wilton: Ideas to make the most of it
(WILTON, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wilton Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wilton:
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.