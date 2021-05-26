Cancel
Concrete, WA

Jump on Concrete’s rainy forecast today

 17 days ago

(CONCRETE, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Concrete Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Concrete:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aBt8VDZ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while rain during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Concrete Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

