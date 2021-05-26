Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carrabelle, FL

Carrabelle Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Carrabelle Digest
Carrabelle Digest
 17 days ago

CARRABELLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8O0z_0aBt8UKq00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Carrabelle Digest

Carrabelle Digest

Carrabelle, FL
11
Followers
63
Post
524
Views
ABOUT

With Carrabelle Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrabelle, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Carrabelle, FLPosted by
Carrabelle Digest

Saturday sun alert in Carrabelle — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CARRABELLE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Carrabelle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.