Colfax, WA

Colfax is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

 17 days ago

(COLFAX, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Colfax. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Colfax:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDGtE_0aBt8TS700

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Colfax, WA
ABOUT

With Colfax Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

