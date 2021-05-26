Cancel
Townsend, MT

Townsend Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Townsend News Alert
Townsend News Alert
 17 days ago

TOWNSEND, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aBt8Rgf00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 52 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

