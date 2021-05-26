Townsend Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TOWNSEND, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night High 52 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 62 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 32 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



