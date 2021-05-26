Townsend Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TOWNSEND, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 52 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
