Hagerstown, IN

Wednesday rain in Hagerstown: Ideas to make the most of it

Hagerstown News Beat
 17 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hagerstown Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hagerstown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aBt8Qnw00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hagerstown, IN
