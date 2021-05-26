Avalon is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!
(AVALON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Avalon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Avalon:
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then patchy fog in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 66 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy Fog
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 66 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.