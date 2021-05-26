Cancel
Avalon, CA

Avalon is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Avalon News Beat
Avalon News Beat
 17 days ago

(AVALON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Avalon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Avalon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aBt8PvD00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then patchy fog in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy Fog

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Avalon News Beat

Avalon News Beat

Avalon, CA
With Avalon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

