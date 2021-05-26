Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soda Springs, ID

Soda Springs Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Soda Springs Voice
Soda Springs Voice
 17 days ago

SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aBt8OHi00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs, ID
3
Followers
58
Post
390
Views
ABOUT

With Soda Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Soda Springs, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Soda Springs, IDPosted by
Soda Springs Voice

Get weather-ready — Soda Springs’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Soda Springs: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then chance light rain during night;
Bingham County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Palisades Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely. Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wayan, moving east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Swan Valley, Palisades Reservoir, Wayan, Irwin, Alpine Campground, Smokey Canyon Mine, Freedom, Grays Lake and Alpine Airport.