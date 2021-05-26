Soda Springs Weather Forecast
SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
