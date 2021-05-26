Butler Daily Weather Forecast
BUTLER, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.