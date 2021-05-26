Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, VT

Manchester Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Manchester Dispatch
Manchester Dispatch
 17 days ago

MANCHESTER, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aBt8LdX00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manchester Dispatch

Manchester Dispatch

Manchester, VT
7
Followers
67
Post
108
Views
ABOUT

With Manchester Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Manchester, VTPosted by
Manchester Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Manchester’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Manchester: Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Manchester, VTPosted by
Manchester Dispatch

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(MANCHESTER, VT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Manchester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.