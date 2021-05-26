Daily Weather Forecast For Weaverville
WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 92 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
