Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roundup, MT

A rainy Wednesday in Roundup — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Roundup Updates
Roundup Updates
 17 days ago

(ROUNDUP, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Roundup Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Roundup:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aBt8Js500

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then patchy fog during night

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Roundup Updates

Roundup Updates

Roundup, MT
2
Followers
56
Post
356
Views
ABOUT

With Roundup Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roundup, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Thunderstorms#Fun Time#Fun Things#Outdoor Activities#Night Time#Mt#Roundup Wednesday#Chance Rain Showers#Chance Light Rain#Drippy Day#Attractions#The Sun#Nws Data#Money#Bookkeeping#Liftoff#Household Tasks#Cloud#Finances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related