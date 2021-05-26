Weather Forecast For Malad City
MALAD CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
