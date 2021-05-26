Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malad City, ID

Weather Forecast For Malad City

Posted by 
Malad City Daily
Malad City Daily
 17 days ago

MALAD CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aBt8IzM00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Malad City Daily

Malad City Daily

Malad City, ID
2
Followers
63
Post
421
Views
ABOUT

With Malad City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malad City, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Malad City, IDPosted by
Malad City Daily

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(MALAD CITY, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Malad City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Cassia County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN BLAINE...SOUTHWESTERN POWER...CENTRAL CASSIA AND SOUTHERN MINIDOKA COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM MDT At 628 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles northeast of Malta to near Almo. Movement was west at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Oakley Reservoir, Lake Walcott, Paul, Oakley, Declo, Albion, Minidoka, Elba, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Mt Harrison, Idahome, Interstate 84 And 86 Junction and City Of Rocks.
Cassia County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Raft River Region, Southern Hills, Albion Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL ONEIDA...SOUTH CENTRAL POWER AND SOUTHEASTERN CASSIA COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Malta, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Malta, Juniper, Sublett Reservoir, Sweetzer Summit and Bridge.
Bear Lake County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region THUNDERSTORM NEAR PRESTON MOVING EAST TOWARD BEAR LAKE THROUGH 420 PM MDT At 319 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Preston, moving east at 15 mph. Moderate rain, occasional lightning and wind gusts to 35 mph are possible with this storm as it moves east toward St Charles through 420 PM MDT. Individuals recreating on Bear Lake may want to call it a day and head to shore before this storm hits the lake. Locations impacted include Preston, western Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Franklin, Whitney, Minnetonka Cave, Mapleton and Fish Haven. Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged to seek safe harbor if possible.