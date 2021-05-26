4-Day Weather Forecast For Boardman
BOARDMAN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.