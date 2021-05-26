Cancel
Boardman, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Boardman

Boardman Updates
 17 days ago

BOARDMAN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aBt8H6d00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Boardman Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

